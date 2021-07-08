Cancel
Video Games

Bloober Team Dismisses potential ‘Silent Hill’ Leak

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami and Bloober team recently announced a strategic partnership between the two. While no projects were officially announced as part of this, earlier statements made by Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno have lead many to suspect that this was eventually going to lead to a new Silent Hill game. Of course, in a year where the conspiracy theories about Silent Hill never stop, people have searched far and wide for some proof of this.

