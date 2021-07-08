Bloober Team Dismisses potential ‘Silent Hill’ Leak
Konami and Bloober team recently announced a strategic partnership between the two. While no projects were officially announced as part of this, earlier statements made by Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno have lead many to suspect that this was eventually going to lead to a new Silent Hill game. Of course, in a year where the conspiracy theories about Silent Hill never stop, people have searched far and wide for some proof of this.www.gaminginstincts.com
