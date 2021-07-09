Cancel
Benton County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Henderson, Henry by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Decatur; Henderson; Henry A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR Eastern Carroll County in western Tennessee Northern Henderson County in western Tennessee Benton County in western Tennessee Northern Decatur County in western Tennessee Southeastern Henry County in western Tennessee At 1156 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing wind gusts up to 50 mph was located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Springville to 9 miles southwest of New Johnsonville to near Darden. Movement was east at 25 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in eastern Carroll...northern Henderson...Benton...northern Decatur and southeastern Henry Counties should monitor this storm closely.

