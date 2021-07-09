Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vietnam's biggest city enters two-week coronavirus lockdown

By Huu Khoa
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sW5m_0aripxAG00
Ho Chi Minh City residents are now barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public /AFP

Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh City began a two-week lockdown Friday in the hope to contain the country's worst Covid-19 virus outbreak.

The city of nine million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for a month but infection rates were steadily rising -- with more than 9,400 cases registered.

Before the outbreak kicked off in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases across the entire country.

Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown but are calling the measures "social isolation orders".

Ho Chi Minh City residents are now barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies.

Police have set up check-points at city borders and only those with negative test results can get in.

Airlines can carry a maximum of 1,700 passengers to the capital Hanoi per day, aviation authorities said, while trains between Vietnam's two major destinations have been suspended.

"Our busy city has become extremely quiet," Tran Phuong, a Saigonese resident told AFP.

"I am anxious that these strict measures cannot help because the virus is now deep across the community."

Vietnam had once been hailed as a model for virus containment as a result of extensive contact tracing and strict quarantine rules.

All close contacts of virus patients have been put under state-controlled quarantine facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City was the first to adjust the strict policy, allowing close contacts to home quarantine because state-run isolation centres are overloaded.

Earlier state media reported more than 80 inmates and guards had tested positive at the city's Chi Hoa jail.

Gunshots rang out from inside the prison Tuesday, but it remains unclear what had happened.

Vietnam is juggling its desire to contain the virus with its economic growth goals.

The country has been among the best performing economies in Asia, reporting strong growth of 6.61 percent in the second  quarter.

"The lockdown... is too hard. It will severely affect people. Our business has been suspended, so no income. Our life has been quite difficult," motorbike parts trader Nguyen Thi My Dung told AFP.

Vietnam, which has a population of close to 100 million, has administered almost four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Authorities want to reach herd immunity by the end of the year or early 2022.

Vietnam is developing its own vaccines and has ordered millions of doses from abroad.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minh#Vietnamese#Saigonese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: Over 2,000 people get fake vaccines in Indian city as third wave looms

Over 2,000 people have received fake Covid-19 vaccines in the Indian city of Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, the government said. The state government’s counsel told a court in the city that at least nine unauthorised vaccination camps have been held till now, and four police complaints have been registered. The court directed the state government to get the victims of the fake vaccine scam tested for any ill-effects caused by the jabs, according to news agency PTI. It also told the government to come up with guidelines to ensure the incident is not repeated. This comes as experts have warned...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Israel reimposes masks amid new virus fears

Israel has reintroduced a requirement to wear masks indoors amid a rise in coronavirus cases, just days after it lifted the measure. Concern has grown after the country recorded more than 100 new daily cases in successive days after registering zero earlier this month. Most of the cases have been...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown

Bangladesh has announced it will impose a tough new lockdown starting Monday, after a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant cases of coronavirus. All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday. "No one can...
Public Healthmymixfm.com

Bangladesh extends lockdown to combat COVID-19 surge

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh on Monday extended its strictest lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant, with areas bordering India taking the brunt of infections. The south Asian country reported 164 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, its biggest daily...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vietnam Announces Lockdown, Vaccination Goals

Vietnam enacted on Friday a two-week lockdown on movement in Ho Chi Minh City to battle a growing outbreak of the coronavirus. Hanoi also announced plans to vaccinate 50% of the population age 18 and older by the end of the year and set a goal of 70% of its population vaccinated by next March.
Public HealthWashington Times

Morrissey likens coronavirus lockdown to slavery

Morrissey, the former lead singer of The Smiths, likened British society during the coronavirus pandemic to a slave state while slamming government-imposed restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. “The bigger problem is that nobody can any longer agree with anyone else, and this is the main outcome of Con-vid,”...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney's five million residents will be in virus lockdown for at least another two weeks, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Wednesday, rejecting calls to tighten restrictions further. Australia's largest city is already in its third week of a partial lockdown and struggling to bring a fast-spreading outbreak of the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

A Third Of Vietnamese Under Stay-at-home Orders To Curb Virus

About a third of Vietnam's 100 million people must now stay home as multiple southern provinces went under Covid-19 lockdown on Monday. The restrictions come a day after nearly 6,000 new infections were reported over 24 hours, a record for Vietnam. Residents in the capital Hanoi were also asked --...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam capital Hanoi tightens coronavirus restrictions

HANOI, July 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s capital city Hanoi will implement stricter social distancing measures from Monday as the city experiences an uptick in coronavirus cases, the authorities said in a statement on Sunday. All non-essential services will be halted until further notice, public passenger transport services to and from...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Vietnam puts southern region in lockdown as surge grows

HANOI, Vietnam — (AP) — Vietnam put its entire southern region in a two-week lockdown starting midnight Sunday, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row. The lockdown order includes the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City metropolis, the country’s financial and economic hub...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Mass exodus in Dhaka as virus lockdown lifted for festival

Hundreds of thousands of people fled the Bangladesh capital Thursday in every available car, train and bus after authorities lifted a coronavirus lockdown despite soaring infections and deaths. Bangladesh has so far recorded more than 17,000 deaths and one million infections. sam/sa/tw/jfx
Health104.1 WIKY

Australia to give 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam

HANOI(Reuters) – Australia will donate 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam soon, the Southeast Asian country said in a statement on Tuesday. After successfully containing the virus for months, Vietnam has recently brought in movement restrictions in major cities after a spike in infections, fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant first found in India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy