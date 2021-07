Jon Lester earned his first win with Washington in a six-inning, 100-pitch outing against the New York Mets back on June 19th, in which he gave up seven hits and two earned runs, but he struggled the next two times out. Lester gave up five hits, three walks, and seven earned runs in 2 1⁄3 IP in a start against the Miami Marlins in on the road, then threw 96 pitches over five innings, in which he gave up a total of seven hits, two walks, and five earned runs, in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in D.C.