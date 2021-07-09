Amazon expands 'S-team' as part of executive shuffle

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc., (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced the general availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes, delivering SAN capabilities in the cloud for the first time . EBS Block Express is a next-generation storage server architecture that provides the highest block storage performance without the cost or hassle of having to procure, scale, and maintain expensive on-premises SANs. With io2 volumes running on Block Express, customers can achieve sub-millisecond latency and provision a single io2 volume with up to 256,000 IOPS, 4,000 MB/second throughput, and 64 TB of capacity—a 4x increase in performance, throughput, and capacity for existing io2 volumes. io2 Block Express volumes are ideal for the largest, most I/O-intensive, mission-critical deployments of Oracle databases, SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, InterSystems database, and SAS Analytics. There are no upfront commitments or fees to use io2 Block Express volumes, and customers pay only for the storage capacity used. To get started with io2 Block Express volumes, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/ebs/provisioned-iops/.