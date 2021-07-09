Cancel
Business

Amazon expands 'S-team' as part of executive shuffle

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
 10 days ago
Amazon.com Inc's CEO Andy Jassy's first week has already seen upward gains for the executives below him. Less than a week before he took over, he and Bezos were making promotion decisions.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
