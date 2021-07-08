Westmoreland woman arrested twice in four days
A Westmoreland woman was arrested two times over a four-day span last week. Holley N. Dowell, 30, faces multiple charges following the incidents. According to arrest reports, Lafayette police officers Elliot Sandifer and Derek Carlisle were dispatched to an apartment located on Main Street in Lafayette due to a domestic situation. While the officers were en route to the residence, Dowell called in regarding the male subject and said that she had left the scene.www.lebanondemocrat.com
