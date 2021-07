The Wilson County Fair is inviting all county residents to take part in this year’s event by entering one or more of the hundreds of events and competitions. “We want you to be part of your Wilson County Fair,” said Randall Clemons, president of the fair’s governing body, in a news release. “You can play a key part in the success of your fair by submitting your entries. We encourage as many people to participate as possible. The more entries, the better our fair.”