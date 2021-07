In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD remains poised to extend the 1.1770-1.1895 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rapid rebound appears to be running ahead of itself and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways between 1.1800 and 1.1870’. Our view was not wrong even though EUR traded within a narrower range than expected (1.1794/1.1850). The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and there is room for EUR to edge lower but a break of the major support at 1.1770 is unlikely (minor support is at 1.1790). Resistance is at 1.1830 followed by 1.1855.”