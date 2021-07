People!! Let’s face it, the summer of 2020 was AWFUL!! We couldn’t see each others faces, we had to give up hugging, and trying to go out to eat at a restaurant almost required an act of Congress. Jump ahead a year and here we are with the busiest summer in the Harbor to start any of us remember since the Clydesdales were here in 1976. What does all of this translate too you ask??? Please be patient, be kind, and understand that everyone is trying the best they can to get you seated, serve your drinks, and prepare your food!