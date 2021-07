Of all the things that were missed during the COVID-19 pandemic, you wouldn't think something called "The Legbreaker" would be anywhere on the list. But here we are with the return of the Intelligentsia Cup, and a caravan of competitive bike-riders from around the world are in West Dundee to compete in Friday's opening race of the 10-day event spread throughout the suburbs and in Chicago. Highlighted by the daunting hill known as "The Legbreaker," the West Dundee River Challenge presented by Amita St. Alexius Medical Center is a welcome sight for the riders who had to endure last year's cancellation.