WSB July 16, 2021 (9:30 pm) Generally if you call in an abandoned vehicle, you’d want to stress any evidence you see that it might be stolen or that someone might be in danger. Or if it’s illegally parked – parking enforcement officers are definitely being dispatched; I hear that all the time. But otherwise, given anecdotes like yours, we’ll be publishing more sightings like these just in case it helps somebody get their car back (or clears up the mystery with somebody coming forward and saying “that’s mine and I just haven’t driven it in a month”) … TR.