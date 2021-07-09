Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Scrap tires and alcoholic bingo: The Ohio budget’s most obscure items

By Tyler Buchanan
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoFlf_0arioFf100

The new state budget allocates billions of dollars to necessary public services, but you have to flip to page 1,326 to find the part about buying to-go cocktails.

Tucked between groundbreaking investments in broadband internet and children’s services, this provision lets Ohioans purchase drinks for “off-premises consumption,” so long as the drink is not any more alcoholic than what is normally served there.

When it comes to the two-year, $74 billion state budget , which stretches a full 2,438 pages long, there are plenty of obscure items like the to-go cocktails. Besides allocating state resources to schools, infrastructure and other public needs, the budget serves as a catch-all for an endless array of policy changes.

In many of these cases, the changes have seemingly no fiscal impact on state government whatsoever. One example includes the budget altering the title of “Deputy Auditor of State” to “Chief Deputy Auditor of State.”

Nonetheless, some of these obscure budget items may still have an impact on your life:

Copy that. Going forward, public libraries are required to provide Ohioans with free photocopies of their driver’s licenses, learning permits or other state identification cards. State Library Board, Page 1,108.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3kDu_0arioFf100
The Columbus Metropolitan Library. File Photo

That plate is history. The budget removes the Ohio Geology license plate, the proceeds of which went toward geology research and educational materials in Ohio schools. (For what it’s worth, the plate isn’t even currently issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.) Department of Natural Resources, Pages 440-441.

Cut above the rest? Ohioans have to pass an exam to teach at a barber school. Failing the exam has meant having to wait one year before trying again, but the budget removes that waiting period. Cosmetology and Barber Board, Page 1,400.

Answered prayer. It is normally illegal to bring alcohol into a prison. The budget provides an exemption for religious figures bringing in “small amounts of sacramental wine” for inmates to consume. Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Page 625.

Party like it’s 1776. The year 2026 will mark 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, and the new Ohio Commission for U.S. Semiquincentennial will plan ahead for the festivities. The 30-member commission has until September 2022 to submit a report of detailed ideas to the governor. Ohio History Connection, Page 265-268.

Bingo! Bingo! The word “bingo” shows up in the budget bill a grand total of 685 times. First is a provision legalizing charitable electronic bingo at fraternal and veteran’s halls. The budget also removes a prohibition against selling alcohol during bingo games. One other obscure provision deals with “youth athletic park organizations.” Currently, playing fields maintained by these organizations must be in use for at least 100 days in a given year in order for the organization to obtain a bingo license. The budget takes out this 100-day-per-year requirement. Attorney General & Liquor Control Commission, numerous pages throughout budget.

Tiresome. Property owners currently can have up to 5,000 scrap tires removed from their land for free, so long as the owner is not at fault for the tires being there in the first place. The budget increases this tire abatement program to 10,000 scrap tires. Environmental Protection Agency, Page 1,160.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgk6f_0arioFf100
A casino floor. Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images.

Pay your debts. When a person wins $5,000 or more in the lottery, the state withholds any money they happens to owe in unpaid taxes. The budget reduces this withholding threshold down to just $600 for lottery and casino winnings. The state will also be checking to see if winners owe past child/spousal support. Attorney General, Pages 1,254 and 1,259.

Drink up. The budget requires newly-built schools to install at least one water bottle filling station in or near cafeterias, gymnasiums, outdoor recreation spaces or any other “high-traffic area.” Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, Page 1,013 .

Politically correct language. LGBTQ+ couples can adopt children in Ohio , and Gov. Mike DeWine wanted the existing adoption language to replace the phrase “husband and wife” with “legally married couple.” Lawmakers took that change out. Separately, the budget allows the state government to continue referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as “food stamps.” Department of Job and Family Services, Page 2,186.

The big screen. Ohio offers a tax credit for movies filmed here or Broadway shows performed here on tour. From here on out, only the production companies involved — and not any production contractors — are eligible for the tax credit. Department of Taxation, Page 172.

Veggie time. Farmers markets will no longer have to register with the state director of agriculture to operate, though the markets will still be subject to local health inspections. Department of Agriculture, Pages 1,134 and 1,137.

A field of coal is seen near the Gavin Power Plant on September 11, 2019 in Cheshire, Ohio. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Mining for experience. Current law outlines a number of requirements to become a mining inspector. The budget removes several of these requirements, including one that a person have two years experience working in an Ohio underground coal mine in order to be an underground coal mine inspector. Department of Natural Resources, Pages 481-482.

Land ho! Ohio boaters currently have to report watercraft accidents to the chief of the Division of Parks and Watercraft if the accident causes $500 in damage. The budget raises this reporting threshold to $1,000. Department of Natural Resources, Pages 474-475.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now. HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post Scrap tires and alcoholic bingo: The Ohio budget’s most obscure items appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 8

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

326
Followers
475
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Bingo#Tires#Infrastructure#Ohioans#State Library Board#Natural Resources#Barber Board#Ohio Commission#Ohio History Connection#Department Of Taxation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Report: 650,000 lead pipes still carry water in Ohio; 2nd most in U.S.

As many as 650,000 lead pipes statewide deliver water to Ohioans, according to a report released last week by the Natural Resources Defense Council. This makes Ohio the second worst state in the nation as measured by the estimated number of lead pipes (technically known as lead-containing service lines) in the water system, behind only […] The post Report: 650,000 lead pipes still carry water in Ohio; 2nd most in U.S. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Public HealthPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

With school vaccine mandates banned, lawmaker wants mask requirements outlawed, too

Ohio schools will soon be barred from mandating that students be vaccinated against COVID-19. A Republican state lawmaker wants to also prohibit schools from mandating students and others wear face masks. Senate Bill 209, introduced by state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, is unlikely to impact school districts’ decisions for the fall, as lawmakers are on […] The post With school vaccine mandates banned, lawmaker wants mask requirements outlawed, too appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting fights in Ohio begin, this time with an open records request

The redistricting process still has a long way to go, but a battle to keep track of public records during the process has already begun in a court case between the ACLU and the Ohio House of Representatives. The ACLU asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel employees within the Ohio House and the offices […] The post Redistricting fights in Ohio begin, this time with an open records request appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Some voter education programs may be in jeopardy due to new Ohio law Secretary LaRose says his outreach work will continue; 'I guess we'll see them in court'

With Ohio searching for more poll workers during the pandemic last year, Secretary of State Frank LaRose had to get creative. Ohioans needed their hair cut after being indoors for months. And, perhaps just as much, they wanted to go out again for drinks. So LaRose announced two new programs meant to spur voter registration […] The post Some voter education programs may be in jeopardy due to new Ohio law <h3 class='secondary-title'>Secretary LaRose says his outreach work will continue; 'I guess we'll see them in court'</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

State school board member asks Ohio supt.: ‘Are you paid by Bill Gates?’

During a recent state school board discussion of student vaccinations, a board member offered a question to the Ohio superintendent of public instruction. “I’m just wondering what kind of influence Bill Gates does have on you … “Are you paid by Bill Gates?” board member Diana Fessler asked Supt. Paolo DeMaria. The comments came during […] The post State school board member asks Ohio supt.: ‘Are you paid by Bill Gates?’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Missouri StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Cities in Ohio want to use the same clean-energy financing company that saddled Missouri homeowners with debt

By Jeremy Kohler, ProPublica This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published. This story was co-published with The Cincinnati Enquirer.  For five years, economic development officials in Toledo, Ohio, have operated a pilot program that allows […] The post Cities in Ohio want to use the same clean-energy financing company that saddled Missouri homeowners with debt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

New data: fatal overdoses leapt 22% in Ohio last year

At least 5,215 Ohioans fatally overdosed on drugs last year according to new government data, a nearly 22% increase over 2019 numbers. The data, released Wednesday by the National Center for Health Statistics, shows the Ohio uptick was more modest than the national rate. More than 93,000 Americans fatally overdosed in 2020, a staggering total […] The post New data: fatal overdoses leapt 22% in Ohio last year appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Conflicting versions of tree-spiking case overshadow Bureau of Land Management nomination

WASHINGTON — Tracy Stone-Manning and a former federal investigator during the past few days shared widely varying accounts of her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking in an Idaho national forest, as the fight over the Montanan’s nomination to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management escalated. Stone-Manning’s confirmation remains stuck in a divided U.S. Senate […] The post Conflicting versions of tree-spiking case overshadow Bureau of Land Management nomination appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

More efforts this fall to legalize sports betting in Ohio? A good bet.

Ohioans will have to hold off from planning their next Buckeyes-Bengals-Browns parlay, but perhaps for not too much longer. Ohio lawmakers did not finalize a proposal on legal sports gambling before departing the Statehouse for a summer break. But it’s a sure bet they will take a close look at the issue upon returning to […] The post More efforts this fall to legalize sports betting in Ohio? A good bet. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Public HealthPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs bill to temporarily ban school COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Wednesday that could block schools from mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for the fall. In the dying moments of the final legislative session before a summer recess, lawmakers tacked the vaccine provision as an amendment onto an unrelated bill regarding educational opportunities for military children. The amendment: It passed on […] The post DeWine signs bill to temporarily ban school COVID-19 vaccine mandates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Report: White men earn more in Ohio than any other demographic

It probably doesn't come as a shock that White men earn more in Ohio than women and minorities. But a report released Tuesday shows the disparities are striking. In 2019, the average non-White Ohioan made about 20% less than the average White male in the state. And the average White woman made almost a full third less, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Community Survey data conducted by Scioto Analysis, a Columbus-based economics and public policy firm. The post Report: White men earn more in Ohio than any other demographic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

LaRose: 104 illegally registered to vote in Ohio, 13 voted in 2020

More than 100 people in Ohio are accused of illegally registering to vote and casting ballots during the 2020 election cycle, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday. LaRose acknowledged some of these cases involve “honest mistakes” and reflect only a small portion of the millions of ballots cast here in 2020. Though he touted […] The post LaRose: 104 illegally registered to vote in Ohio, 13 voted in 2020 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

She says vaccines make you magnetized. This lawmaker invited her testimony, chair says.

After a discredited doctor’s conspiracy theories involving COVID-19 vaccines, magnetics and 5G towers made a mockery of the Ohio House of Representatives, the Health chairman blamed the sponsor of anti-vaccination legislation for inviting the doctor to testify before the committee. House Health Committee Chairman Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, said in an interview that fellow Republican Rep. […] The post She says vaccines make you magnetized. This lawmaker invited her testimony, chair says. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CollegesPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

University tries to beat the clock on COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban Some private colleges to require vaccination

Using the clock to its advantage before state legislation outlaws the practice, Cleveland State University said it will move forward with its requirement that all on-campus students seek vaccination against COVID-19 before returning this fall. House Bill 244, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed Wednesday, forbids public K-12 schools and colleges from requiring any vaccine without […] The post University tries to beat the clock on COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban <h3 class='secondary-title'>Some private colleges to require vaccination</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs bill giving commissioners ‘kill switch’ on wind, solar projects

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Monday giving county commissioners new powers to kill wind or solar projects early in their development. No such power exists for local officials for coal mines or oil and gas wells, which are regulated at the state level. If commissioners opt against scuttling a project entirely, Senate Bill 52 […] The post DeWine signs bill giving commissioners ‘kill switch’ on wind, solar projects appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington, DCPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden meets with Whaley, other mayors and governors on infrastructure package

WASHINGTON —  President Joe Biden met with a group of governors and mayors on Wednesday as he seeks to build support for a massive federal infrastructure package awaiting action from Congress. Among the state and local leaders meeting with Biden was Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democratic candidate for Ohio governor. Others joining Biden in […] The post Biden meets with Whaley, other mayors and governors on infrastructure package appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Texas StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Mailbag: What’s the cost of sending Highway Patrol to the Texas border?

Welcome back to another installment of the Ohio Capital Journal Mailbag, which rank choice voting has shown is the most-read political column in the state. (Or at least is readers’ third pick.) Let’s get to it: Got a question about Ohio politics/government? Send them by email to tbuchanan@ohiocapitaljournal.com or tweet them to @tylerjoelb. Any new […] The post Mailbag: What’s the cost of sending Highway Patrol to the Texas border? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio consumer watchdog asks regulators to revisit coal plant bailouts

A consumer watchdog last week asked state regulators to revisit their decision to allow two Ohio utility companies to pass onto customers their losses on two coal-fired power plants they partially own. The Ohio Consumers Counsel (OCC), which represents residential ratepayers in utility issues, asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to revisit its […] The post Ohio consumer watchdog asks regulators to revisit coal plant bailouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

Comments / 8

Community Policy