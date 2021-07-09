Asia Miles CEO: how the new “Cathay” brand will take wing

Cathay Pacific is about to see the commercial take-off of its latest arrival, the A321neo. With the pandemic hitting at a pivotal time for the carrier, commercially things have been bittersweet. While passenger numbers have been decimated for 18-months, the regrowth of the airline can now be expedited by the addition of a new narrow-body fleet meaning thin routes, once operated by 777’s and A330’s, can return to profitability quicker.