Strider taking strides with M-Braves
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Spencer Strider has not really had a place to call home since he began his professional baseball career a year ago. The transactions column on his player bio page on MiLB.com already has six entries in it since signing his rookie contract with the Atlanta Braves on June 17, 2020 after getting drafted in the fourth round. In fact, in just the last 30 days, Strider has been a part of three different teams in the Braves farm system, which is obviously good news for the 22-year-old pitcher as he keeps moving up the chain, but also a little tough to be constantly on the move.www.wlbt.com
