Nueces County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES At 1154 PM CDT, a shower was located over South Texas Botanical Gardens, or near Corpus Christi, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this shower. This shower will be near Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1205 AM CDT. Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College West Campus, Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1210 AM CDT. Downtown Corpus Christi and Clarkwood around 1215 AM CDT. Odem around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this shower include Chapman Ranch and Tuloso. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 11. US Highway 181 near mile marker 648. US Highway 77 near mile marker 654.

alerts.weather.gov

Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
San Patricio County, TX
Chapman Ranch, TX
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Coastal Nueces#Inland Nueces#Inland San Patricio
