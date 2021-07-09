Cancel
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Swats go-ahead homer

 10 days ago

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati. The outfielder opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, and he added Milwaukee's last runs with a two-run blast in the eighth. Garcia is up to 16 homers, 54 RBI, 37 runs scored and four stolen bases through 302 plate appearances this season. He's been eased back into action since recovering from a hamstring strain -- he could continue to split time with Tyrone Taylor in right field.

MLBtheScore

Brewers' Yelich tossed for going bonkers on ump

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich was ejected in the sixth inning Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after a heated argument with first base umpire John Libka. A wild throw allowed Yelich to reach first base on a bunt attempt. He was then called out on a tag before returning...
Posted by
FlurrySports

MLB Power Rankings: Milwaukee Brewers Go Nuclear

We are now officially less than one week away from the first All-Star Week in the MLB since pre-COVID. Four participants have already been selected to the Home Run Derby. Most notably, Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani became the first pitcher to ever compete in the event. Before then, however, we still have a week of games for teams to try to build some momentum and/or end the first half on a high note. Here are the final MLB Power Rankings for the first half of this season.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Eugenio Suarez's homer in 9th lifts Reds past Brewers

Eugenio Suarez opened the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Josh Hader as the visiting Cincinnati Reds survived blowing a late lead and edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that featured three ejections. Suarez gave the Reds a 4-3 lead when he opened the ninth...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 dream trade targets ahead of 2021 trade deadline

No matter what the media or analysts think about the Milwaukee Brewers, they keep finding ways to win. It may not always be pretty, but the victories keep stacking up for the National League Central’s top team. Still, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look to acquire more talent before the upcoming trade deadline.
MLBnewradiosports.com

Brewers go 1-1 in doubleheader

The Milwaukee Brewers got their fair share of excitement on Wednesday with a double dose in seven-inning games at Citi Park against the New York Mets. The Brewers got ahead of the Mets in game one with a Luis Urias home run in the top of the first inning. Jace Peterson made the score 2-1 with a solo shot in the fifth inning. In the bottom of the seventh the Mets scored a run to extend the game into extra innings. In extras, Jace Peterson would score when Christian Yelich was hit by a pitch. That would not seal the deal, as the Mets hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning.
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Reds beat Brewers with homer off Josh Hader in game with 3 ejections

MILWAUKEE — Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that included three ejections. Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the...
MLBCumberland County Sentinel

Woodruff, Brewers to face Castillo, Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (54-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-43, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.07 ERA, .82 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.65 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +105, Brewers -122; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Christian Yelich's 11th-inning double lifts Brewers past Reds

Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Willy Adames went 3-for-6 as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-4, Saturday night. Jandel Gustave (1-0) pitched the final two innings to record his first win for the Brewers, who improved their lead to six...
MLBCBS Sports

Milwaukee Brewers

Small (finger), who was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, won't throw for at least two weeks before being re-evaluated, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Once he's cleared to throw again, Small will need additional time to ramp up for starting duty, so he could...
MLBMidland Daily News

Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India hit by pitch. Jesse Winker reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonathan India out at second. Nick Castellanos flies out to left center field to Christian Yelich. Joey Votto walks. Jesse Winker to second. Tyler Naquin doubles. Joey Votto scores. Jesse Winker scores. Eugenio Suarez walks. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to shallow right field, Kolten Wong to Jace Peterson.
MLBnewradiosports.com

Garcia's hits a difference in Brewers win

The Milwaukee Brewers let the fifth inning get away from them on Thursday but not the entire game, as they beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead with an RBI infield single from Avisail Garcia that scored Luis Urias in the bottom of the first inning. Jace Peterson later drew a walk which scored Willy Adames. The Reds scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, two coming off of wild pitches.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kolten Wong sitting Sunday for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wong will take the afternoon off while Rowdy Tellez starts at first base and bats fifth. Jace Peterson will play second base. Wong is projected to make 184 more plate appearances this...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.

