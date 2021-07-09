DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

Will former President Donald Trump launch his political comeback as a future speaker of the House of Representatives? Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is sending out fundraising appeals that tell the recipient to think of “how great it will feel when… we make our next Speaker of the House Donald J. Trump.” Another portion of the fundraising letter includes a big red button that says: “Join me: Let’s get Trump as Speaker.” Never mind that Trump no longer holds elected office, and may or may not even be interested in the job. The former president did respond somewhat favorably to the suggestion after being told he could use the position to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. What Biden might be investigated for is, of course, besides the point.