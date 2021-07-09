Cancel
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, STEVEN SLOAN, Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly building...

