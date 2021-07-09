Cancel
Oakland Officials Put Up For Sale Sign On The Coliseum

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old stadium is at the end of its life cycle. One day the saga of the city of Oakland, the county of Alameda, Charles Finley, Al Davis and a host of others will make a great case study in academic circles on what to do and what not to do in the politics of sports business. Right now, Oakland elected officials are talking to the owners of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics about funding requirements for the Athletics’ planned stadium village concept on the Oakland waterfront. But there is also a matter of the present stadium which has undergone a number of renovations and has been deemed unsuitable for Major League Baseball. The stadium was one of the 1960s cookie cutter multiple use venues that did not work well for either baseball or football. All of the 1960s cookie cutter stadiums are gone except for the one in Oakland and now Oakland is ready to get rid of the place. The Athletics ownership doesn’t want it, it’s the waterfront or nothing.

