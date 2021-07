HIBBING — If the Hibbing American Legion baseball team wanted to be tested before the District playoffs, Post 222 is getting their wish. That’s because Hibbing will be taking part in the Gopher Classic from Friday through Sunday, beginning play today at 4:30 p.m. against Creighton Prep #1 from Omaha, Neb., then at 7 p.m. Post 222 will take on St. Louis Park in Victoria.