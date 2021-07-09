Cancel
Lynnwood, WA

Memorial picnic, garden dedication July 10 for homeless advocate Rev. Jean Kim

Cover picture for the articleA memorial picnic and garden dedication for the Rev. Dr. Jean Kim is set for noon Saturday, July 10 at the Jean Kim Foundation Hygiene Center, 19726 64th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The Rev. Dr. Kim, founder of the Jean Kim Foundation For The Homeless Education, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021. The picnic will honor her life and her legacy. Donations of beverages, packaged food items, potted flowers for the garden beds (Dr. Kim’s favorite color was purple), and hygiene products will be gratefully accepted on the day of the event, organizers said. (Read more about Dr. Kim and her foundation in our 2017 story here.)

