Devin Booker helps Phoenix Suns to 2-0 lead over Milwaukee Bucks

 10 days ago
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward PJ Tucker (AP)

The Phoenix Suns took an imposing 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals series over the Milwaukee Bucks with a convincing 13-point win at home on Thursday night.

Seeking their first title in their first finals appearance in 28 years, the Suns followed their 118-105 win in Game 1 with a remarkably similar 118-108 victory.

Devin Booker led the way with 31 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Mikal Bridges scored 27, Chris Paul had 23, and Jae Crowder finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee made a far stronger start than in Game 1 and led 29-26 at quarter time, but Phoenix roared into gear to set up the victory with a dominant 30-16 second quarter.

Reigning dual MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a herculean effort to lead the Bucks with 42 points and 12 rebounds from 40 minutes on court, in only his second game back after a two-match absence with a knee injury.

But he had little support, with Jrue Holiday next best for the visitors with 17 points and Pat Connaughton scoring 14.

Phoenix have already made a better start than in their only previous finals appearance in 1976 and 1993.

Milwaukee can at least hope for improvement in Game 3 on Sunday when the NBA Finals moves to Milwaukee for the first time since 1974.

