KINGSTON, N.Y. — The owners of hotels in Kingston will be required to pay a licensing fee to the city but the cost is still being determined by aldermen. During a meeting last week at City Hall, the Common Council voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution amending a portion of section 277-2 of the city code to note that a fee would be charged for the processing of all applications for licenses or renewals to operate a hotel in Kingston, which include establishments such as bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals. However, the resolution referred the specific amount of the licensing fee to the council's Finance and Audit Committee for consideration.