Prosecutors Asking for Changes to Chauvin’s Sentencing Memo
Minnesota prosecutors are asking the judge at Derek Chauvin’s trial to make changes to his final sentencing memo about the former Minneapolis cop. They want Judge Peter Cahill to rewrite notes on the experiences of four minors who witnessed George Floyd’s murder. Cahill’s sentencing memo concluded they did not experience trauma. He wrote that the minors were seen smiling and sometimes laughing at the scene and could have left whenever they wanted.lptv.org
