Vonleh, an Arizona-bound senior post, averaged more than 28 points and 10 rebounds.West Linn's Aaronette Vonleh experienced a lot of ups and downs during her high school basketball career. Vonleh and the Lions finished third and sixth in the Class 6A state tournament during her first two years of high school, but flamed out in the second playoff round in 2020, saw their 2021 season delayed and shortened in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, then end without a state tournament. But Vonleh — a 6-foot, 4-inch senior post — persevered. She grew, she improved, she worked, and in the end,...