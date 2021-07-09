Astudillo’s four RBIs lead Saints’ rout

Ferry's 5 RBIs, no-hitter lead Oilmen: Jacob Ferry (Morehead State/Aurora, Illinois) fell a single shy of the cycle, driving in five runs in the Northwest Indiana Oilmen's 14-0 win over the MCL Minutemen on Tuesday. Nick Miketinac (Butler/Lake Central) threw five no-hit innings, striking out seven and permitting four walks to start a combined no-hitter that Nick Lorenz (IU-South Bend/LaPorte) and Nick Torres (Missouri-St. Louis/Homer Glenn, Illinois) finished off. AJ Wright (Northwood/Griffith) went 4 for 6 with four runs scored in the victory, which follows a 5-2 loss Monday that snapped an eight-game winning streak. Fellow outfielder Zamaurion Hatcher (Michigan/Chicago) went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and 2 RBIs.
