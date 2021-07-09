Astudillo’s four RBIs lead Saints’ rout

ST. PAUL, MN (July 17, 2021) - One has 128 games of Major League experience and the other made his Triple-A debut. On Saturday night at CHS field in front of 7,814 Matt Shoemaker and Jovani Moran teamed up to shut down the Columbus Clippers in an 8-0 shutout, the third of the season for the Saints. The Saints win improved their record to 32-32. Shoemaker walked the second batter of the game, but then picked off Nolan Jones at first before striking out Owen Miller to end the inning.