Astudillo’s four RBIs lead Saints’ rout

By Pioneer Press
Pioneer Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillians Astudlillo’s bases-clearing double helped the Saints plate a season-high seven runs in the third inning, and Drew Maggi went 2 for 2 with a walk and two-run home run in a 10-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines on Thursday. Astudillo added a solo home run in...

www.twincities.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Barraclough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#The Iowa Cubs
