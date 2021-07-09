Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Child Tax Credit: What New Yorkers You Need to Know Before Payments Are Sent Out

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelief is on the way to families with children as the federal government prepares to mail out advanced checks to New Yorkers who qualify for Child Tax Credit. Amid the pandemic and its economic impact on American families, Congress in March made this year's Child Tax Credit bigger as part of COVID-19 rescue plan and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the payments as "the largest anti-poverty program in a generation." Families can begin collecting the payments now instead of waiting to file their tax returns next year.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Child Poverty#Adjusted Gross Income#Federal Income Tax#New Yorkers#American#Democratic#Cojo Flatbush#Walk Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy