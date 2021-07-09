Child Tax Credit: What New Yorkers You Need to Know Before Payments Are Sent Out

Relief is on the way to families with children as the federal government prepares to mail out advanced checks to New Yorkers who qualify for Child Tax Credit. Amid the pandemic and its economic impact on American families, Congress in March made this year's Child Tax Credit bigger as part of COVID-19 rescue plan and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the payments as "the largest anti-poverty program in a generation." Families can begin collecting the payments now instead of waiting to file their tax returns next year.