Carefree, AZ

Ed C. Morgan: 1933 – 2021

By Sonoran News
Sonoran News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd C. Morgan, former Mayor of Carefree, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021 at the age of 88. Ed was a follower of Christ, a loving husband and a proud father. Ed was born June 15, 1933 in Albia, Iowa and moved to Iowa City at a young age. As an outstanding athlete, he was inducted into the City High School Hall of Fame in 2008. Ed joined the Marines then attended U of Iowa where he met his wife Bobbie. They raised 3 children. Mike (Debbie) of St. Louis, Cathy (Steve) of Henniker, NH and Karen (John) of Scottsdale. He had 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Ed had 33 years with 3M Company and retired in 1992 as a VP with Harris/3M. Ed loved golf and his time at Desert Forest Golf Club in Carefree as well as fishing with his family. Ed was Mayor of Carefree from 1999-2007 receiving many awards for his service to Carefree.

sonorannews.com

Comments / 0

