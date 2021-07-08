Ed C. Morgan: 1933 – 2021

Ed C. Morgan, former Mayor of Carefree, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021 at the age of 88. Ed was a follower of Christ, a loving husband and a proud father. Ed was born June 15, 1933 in Albia, Iowa and moved to Iowa City at a young age. As an outstanding athlete, he was inducted into the City High School Hall of Fame in 2008. Ed joined the Marines then attended U of Iowa where he met his wife Bobbie. They raised 3 children. Mike (Debbie) of St. Louis, Cathy (Steve) of Henniker, NH and Karen (John) of Scottsdale. He had 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Ed had 33 years with 3M Company and retired in 1992 as a VP with Harris/3M. Ed loved golf and his time at Desert Forest Golf Club in Carefree as well as fishing with his family. Ed was Mayor of Carefree from 1999-2007 receiving many awards for his service to Carefree.