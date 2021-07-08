Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Four Seasons / Scottsdale Customized home services, joint venture to tune AC, tend houses

By Sonoran News
Sonoran News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVE CREEK – It’s a new world post-pandemic, even when it comes to the HVAC industry. Replacement units are scarce and OEM parts are hard to get, but rest assured, family-run Four Seasons Home Services owners Kevin and Jessica Morriston are there for their neighbors. “We can get most air condition tune-ups done within two weeks,” they offered. Right now, enjoy a maintenance special of $85/unit or save some cash by purchasing an annual maintenance agreement for $145/unit, which includes TWO complete Peak Performance maintenance visits per year and other valuable perks like same day service guarantee, 15 percent discount on diagnostic and repairs and others found on fourseasonshs.com.

sonorannews.com

Comments / 0

