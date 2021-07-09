Cancel
MLB

Indians' Nick Wittgren: Pitches scoreless inning

 10 days ago

Wittgren allowed a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Thursday's 7-4 win over Kansas City. Scoreless innings have been hard to come by for Wittgren -- he's given up five runs in his last 6.2 innings. The right-hander remains in a fairly low-leverage role with a 4.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB through 30.2 innings. He's picked up a save and six holds, but he's only recorded three holds in his last 16 appearances.

