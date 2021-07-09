Royals' Scott Barlow: Second straight blown save

Barlow allowed three runs on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland. Barlow pitched the eighth inning, but he wasn't able to get through it without giving up a three-run home run to Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez. This was Barlow's second blown save in as many outings, although he avoided taking the loss as he did Wednesday versus Cincinnati. The right-hander has a 2.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB through 42.2 innings this season. With both Barlow and Greg Holland struggling recently, Josh Staumont or Kyle Zimmer could see more high-leverage work in Kansas City's closing committee.