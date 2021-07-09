Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Swats go-ahead homer

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds went at it on Saturday night in a battle between current (Brandon Woodruff) and former (Luis Castillo) aces, a game that started as a pitcher’s duel and ended as a high-scoring affair in extra innings. Woodruff got himself into an early hole in the second inning. Tyler Naquin and Eugenio Suarez both walked with one out, then Shogo Akiyama grounded one to shortstop. Willy Adames and Luis Urias successfully got the out at second, but an error by first baseman Jace Peterson allowed Akiyama to reach and Naquin to scamper in and score to make it 1-0. The next batter, Kyle Farmer, doubled to left to bring the runner all the way around from first to make it 2-0.