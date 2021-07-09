Royals' Greg Holland: Handed loss Thursday

Carlos Santana: Good. The Bullpen: Not so much. For the first time since August 15, 2019, Carlos Santana hit multiple home runs in a single game, the last of which being a game-tying bomb in the 9th inning. Hunter Dozier had a homer and a double, while the Royals got extra-base hits from nearly half their lineup and entered the 8th inning with a 3-1 lead. However, they struggled again with runners in scoring position while watching Scott Barlow and Greg Holland give up six runs in the 8th and 9th innings, falling 7-4 to Cleveland in the first game of a four-game set. The Royals jumped out to a quick lead in the 2nd, thanks to a two-out, 0-2 single from Whit Merrifield. Kansas City starter Danny Duffy got himself into quick trouble the very next inning though, giving up a double to Oscar Mercado to start the inning and then following that by walking Bradley Zimmer. A Cesar Hernandez double play helped him escape with the lead intact. Duffy struggled a bit in the third, but cruised for much.