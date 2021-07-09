Indians' Phil Maton: Clean inning Thursday

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If a team is going to get no-hit twice in one season, why not make it three?. No-hitter No. 3 may not count in the eyes of Major League Baseball, what with the COVID era rules limiting doubleheaders to two seven-inning games, but if a team plays a game from start to finish and ends up with no hits -- as the Indians did Wednesday in a 4-0 loss to the Rays that completed a doubleheader and series sweep at Tropicana Field -- it’s hard not to call it a no-hitter.