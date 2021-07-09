Cancel
MLB

Indians' Phil Maton: Clean inning Thursday

 10 days ago

Maton struck out two in a perfect inning in Thursday's 7-4 win over Kansas City. The 28-year-old pitched the fifth inning after starter Zach Plesac gave up three runs in four innings in his first start back from a broken thumb. Maton has strung together 5.1 scoreless innings in his last five appearances, which is his longest scoreless streak of the year. The reliever has a 4.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB across 34.2 innings in a low-leverage role.

