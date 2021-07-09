Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTY At 1051 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Moreau Rec Area, or 24 miles north of Eagle Butte, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Firesteel, Little Moreau Rec Area and northern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH