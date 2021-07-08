Roland Ashmore
Roland “Buddy” Ashmore, 78, of Newnan passed away July 6, 2021. Buddy was born in LaGrange, Georgia, to the late Paul and Faye Ashmore on September 17, 1942. Buddy was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served our country in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic. Buddy would later go on to work for Delta Airlines as a hydraulic mechanic. Buddy's hobby was working on small engines. Buddy also served his community as long-time deacon at Heatherwood Baptist Church.times-herald.com
