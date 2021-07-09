Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Decatur The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Benton County in western Tennessee Southeastern Carroll County in western Tennessee Northeastern Decatur County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1154 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bruceton, Hollow Rock, Dollar, Garretsburg, Buena Vista, Sugar Tree, Westport and Yuma. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.