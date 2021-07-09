Cancel
King George County, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 00:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 3:05 AM The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 4:16 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 3.8 1.9 1.8 0 Minor 09/03 PM 1.7 -0.2 0.1 0 None 10/04 AM 1.7 -0.2 -0.3 0 None 10/05 PM 1.3 -0.6 -0.3 0 None 11/04 AM 1.8 -0.1 -0.2 0 None 11/05 PM 1.8 -0.1 0.1 1 None

alerts.weather.gov

