Parish baseball players make All-Region 8 team

Four Ascension Parish players from Class 1A made the All-Region 9 team, but they weren’t the only players from the area to make such a squad. Seven parish baseball standouts from Class 5A were recently named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region 8 team. This squad represents the best players from the following parishes: West Feliciana, East and West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension and Livingston (5A only).