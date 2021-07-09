Superb Country Estate with 2 Homes and Westerly Views
This is, simply put, one of the best locations in the Berkshires. Set on bucolic, beautiful Blue Hill Road, surrounded by Beartown State Forest, this magnificent property boasts two compelling homes, a paddock, a stream-fed swim pond, and a hand-hewn log cabin. Built with reclaimed chestnut beams, the 3864 sq ft, 4 bed/4 bath main home features an open, stylish first floor with sunset views, wood burning fireplaces, and multiple living areas. Upstairs, views abound from the primary bedroom and guest quarters. Down the hill, sits a spectacular contemporary barn conversion, with an open first floor, large screened porch, 3 beds, and 4 baths. Walk to beautiful Benedict Pond or hike the abutting Appalachian Trail. Low taxes. 10 minutes to Great Barrington.theberkshireedge.com
