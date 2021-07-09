MATCH RECAP, pres. by Provident Bank: RBNY Take Point in Battle Against Philly

1 p.m. vs. Seattle * Allianz Field * ESPN, SKOR North radio (1500) Preview: The Loons (4-5-3) had their seven-game unbeaten streak ended 11 days ago with a 2-0 loss at Colorado. The Sounders haven't lost this season, an MLS record for an unbeaten streak (8-0-5) to start the season. They are in first place in the Western Conference. … The Loons are 0-7-1 in MLS play against Seattle, gaining a 1-1 draw on May 4, 2019 in the only game played between the teams at Allianz Field. The past three games all have been played in Seattle, including that 3-2 loss in the Western Conference final last December and a 4-0 loss in this season's opener in April. ... Loons striker Ramon Abila is suspended for the game because of a video review in Colorado that found he jabbed an opponent in the back as the teams jostled for possession before a free kick late in the loss to the Rapids.