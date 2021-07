Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. — FAIR HAVEN — The Big Band sound of Enerjazz returns to Fair Haven’s Concerts in the Park on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. This is the second in our series of eight summer concerts. This group has been a staple each year and always brings a crowd to the park. You will hear classics from Glenn Miller and Count Basie in addition to a few more modern tunes. Enerjazz promises that you may feel like dancing, your toes will be tapping and you may even want to clap and sing along! We encourage concert goers to do just that. So, feel free to wear your dancing shoes.