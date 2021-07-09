This ultra-popular stainless-steel cookware set is 66% off right now Macy's

We're on the cusp of a major moment in Getting Dressed. It's not just that soon, summer will turn to fall, and our sleeves and pant legs will grow three sizes. That happens every year. It's also that we're going to be getting dressed for something again. You know this; we've talked about it at length. But if you're someone that's really embraced the opportunity the past two years have given us all to stay as cozy as possible all the damn time, your return to the world requires a particularly transitional type of attire.