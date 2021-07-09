Cancel
Franmil Reyes, Indians look to keep winning vs. Royals

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Franmil Reyes aims to continue his power surge on Friday when the host Cleveland Indians play the second contest of their four-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Reyes belted a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning of the Indians' 7-4 victory over the Royals on Thursday. His third homer in as many contests snapped Cleveland's season-high nine-game losing skid and sent Kansas City to its 10th straight road defeat.

