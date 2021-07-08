Cancel
Agriculture

Deadline extended for fish-free aquafeed initiative

thefishsite.com
 14 days ago

The registration deadline for The F3 Challenge – Carnivore Edition has been extended to 15 September 2021, to allow for late entrants emerging from Covid-related restrictions. The F3 - Future of Fish Feed-organised sales competition, designed to accelerate the development and adoption of fishmeal and fish oil replacements in aquaculture...

thefishsite.com

