Justin Chambers to star in ‘The Offer’ at Paramount+

It doesn’t sound like when trying to think of who could take over as Hollywood’s greatest narrator, does it? Morgan Freeman’s voice has been such a great addition over the years to so many different projects that it’s easy to think that he should be able to make a living on his narration skills alone without ever having to act again. But at some point, Freeman is going to be too old, too worn down, or too something and will need someone that can step up to the plate so to speak, and take over. James Earl Jones would be another great narrator, as would Patrick Stewart, but both of them are getting up there in years as well, so it’s a little more likely that picking someone who’s not insanely young but still younger would be a good idea. There are plenty of actors that have taken to narration a time or two, and the best are usually those that get someone into the story without having to say quite as much. Of course, if they’re anything like Freeman they can put people at ease no matter how much they speak.