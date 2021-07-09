Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Justin Chambers to star in ‘The Offer’ at Paramount+

By Pamela Gocobachi
hypable.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey’s Anatomy vet Justin Chambers has found his next starring role over at Paramount+. According to TV Line, actor Justin Chambers has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Paramount+ limited series, The Offer. The forthcoming limited series tells the story of The Godfather producer, Al Ruddy’s experiences making the...

www.hypable.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Chambers
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Dexter Fletcher
Person
Miles Teller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Limited Series#Hollywood#Grey S Anatomy#Tv Line#Academy Award#Teller#Hypable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Vet Justin Chambers' New Godfather TV Show Celebrates Filming Start With Mood-Setting Video

As The Many Saints of Newark gets set to bring the world of HBO's The Sopranos to the big screen, Paramount+ is now full-speed ahead on bringing Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather to TV viewers in the form of its making-of limited series drama The Offer. Justin Chambers is set to star as Don Corleone himself, Marlon Brando, in his first big TV role following his exit from Grey's Anatomy as surgeon Alex Karev, and it sounds like fans might get to see him in action soon, as Paramount+ released the above video to mark the start The Offer's production. These are good days indeed for gangster fiction.
Paramount, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Matt Shakman to Direct Next ‘Star Trek’ Film at Paramount

“WandaVision” director Matt Shakman has closed a deal to direct the next untitled “Star Trek” film for Paramount and Bad Robot, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Shakman was nominated for an Emmy earlier Tuesday for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “WandaVision.” The show from Marvel Studios garnered 23 Emmy nominations.
TV & VideosDeadline

Justin Chambers To Play Marlon Brando In First Post ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role On ‘The Offer’ Limited Series

A year and a half after his surprise exit from Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers is making a return to acting by taking on a screen icon. Chambers will portray Marlon Brando in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, based on producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather. The movie, starring Brando as mob boss Vito Corleone, was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including Brando for Best Actor. (He refused the award.)
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Famous Narrators That Could Replace Morgan Freeman

It doesn’t sound like when trying to think of who could take over as Hollywood’s greatest narrator, does it? Morgan Freeman’s voice has been such a great addition over the years to so many different projects that it’s easy to think that he should be able to make a living on his narration skills alone without ever having to act again. But at some point, Freeman is going to be too old, too worn down, or too something and will need someone that can step up to the plate so to speak, and take over. James Earl Jones would be another great narrator, as would Patrick Stewart, but both of them are getting up there in years as well, so it’s a little more likely that picking someone who’s not insanely young but still younger would be a good idea. There are plenty of actors that have taken to narration a time or two, and the best are usually those that get someone into the story without having to say quite as much. Of course, if they’re anything like Freeman they can put people at ease no matter how much they speak.
ComicsCollider

Paramount+ Beams Down Their 'Star Trek' Animated Line-Up for Comic-Con@Home

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con will be held virtually in your home, and Paramount+ has just announced where you can find all of their animated Star Trek content during the convention. Paramount+’s programming block will feature panels with the cast and producers from their two animated series, including the inaugural panel for Star Trek: Prodigy. Check out the full details for the back-to-back panels below.
MoviesKansas City Star

Bill Duke on ‘Deep Cover’ and Hollywood’s gatekeepers

The incredible breadth of actor and filmmaker Bill Duke's career has been on display recently, with a spotlight on projects new and old. Duke plays a pivotal supporting role in the new Steven Soderbergh film "No Sudden Move" on HBO Max. His 1984 film "The Killing Floor," about a unionization effort among slaughterhouse workers in World War I-era Chicago, was celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And his 1992 film "Deep Cover," starring Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum and Clarence Williams III, has just been released on home video as part of the Criterion Collection.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has added five actors to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming series “Irma Vep,” Variety has learned. Adria Arjona (“6 Underground,” “True Detective”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia,” “Transparent”), Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Ramy”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Devon Ross will all star alongside Vikander in the limited series. In the show, Mira (Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a...
TV SeriesCollider

'The Offer': Paramount+ Series About The Making of 'The Godfather' Begins Production

Paramount+ has announced that their limited event series The Offer has officially entered production, alongside an announcement video and first-look image. The highly-anticipated project will explore never-revealed stories behind the making of The Godfather. The Offer is based on the many "extraordinary" behind-the-scene stories of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy,...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

‘The Birds’ star Veronica Cartwright recalls giving Beaver Cleaver his first kiss, meeting Alfred Hitchcock

Veronica Cartwright has survived giving Beaver Cleaver his first kiss and impressing Alfred Hitchcock. The former child star and older sister of “Sound of Music” actress Angela Cartwright has led a decades-long career in both film and television. At age 9, she appeared in 1958’s “In Love and War,” where she played Robert Wagner’s sister. The actress was also a semi-regular on the CBS series “Leave It to Beaver” as Violet Rutherford, famed for giving Jerry Mathers’ iconic character his first on-screen smooch. At age 15, she won an Emmy for Best Actress in the TV film “Tell Me Not in Mournful Numbers.”
Moviesmetv.com

R.I.P. Joanne Linville, who had memorable roles in Star Trek and The Twilight Zone

She was the first woman to play a Romulan in the Trek universe. She was 93. "You are a superior being. Why do you not command?" the Romulan Commander asks Spock in "The Enterprise Incident. The Vulvan replies, "I do not desire a ship of my own." The leading role may not be for everyone, but that does not mean one cannot make a significant impact.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter & Scott Reynolds Share Debra Morgan Set Fun

Earlier this week, returning star John Lithgow ("Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell) dropped a major bit of casting news about showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime. Following the news that he was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in HBO's Perry Mason, Lithgow revealed to Deadline Hollywood that Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Dexter's sister, Debra Morgan (who was quite dead when we last saw her). Well, leave it to writer, editor & EP Scott Reynolds to take things one step better by sharing a look at Carpenter. "Some Debra Morgan fun from the #Dexter set. We approve of the balloon's message," Reynolds wrote in the tweet accompanying the image- which you can check out below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy