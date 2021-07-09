Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NORTHEASTERN YANKTON AND TURNER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parker to Viborg to near Meckling, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Centerville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH