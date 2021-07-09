Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Union The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Central Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1150 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Akron, or 13 miles east of Vermillion, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akron around 1200 AM CDT. Craig around 1215 AM CDT. Merrill around 1220 AM CDT. Struble around 1225 AM CDT. Le Mars around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oyens, Chatsworth, Brunsville and Westfield. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH