If WarnerMedia is really looking to replace Jeff Zucker, the company isn’t telling a lot of people about it. Zucker, the veteran media executive who oversees both CNN and Warner’s sports business, said earlier this year he intended to step down from his roles around the end of 2021, when his current employment contract is set to expire. With a little more than five months to go, however, five people inside and outside the company who would have typically have knowledge of the parameters of an executive search say they are not aware of one taking place, lending ballast to the notion that Zucker may have reason to stay into 2022.