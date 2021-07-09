Harvey Weinstein Trial Can Start Within Four Months by the Los Angeles Country District Office: Report

American film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual misconduct, will be brought to trial within four months by the Los Angeles Country District Office. Weinstein, who is still in prison in upstate New York, has been fighting his extradition since April. According to Variety, a judge in Buffalo, N.Y., gave approval on June 15 to move Weinstein to Los Angeles, with the transfer expected sometime in July. But, Weinstein’s lawyers have continued to pursue their objections for the same, this time in Los Angeles. Harvey Weinstein Will Be Extradited to Los Angeles for Sexual Assault and Rape Charges After NY Judge’s Ruling.