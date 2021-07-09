11930 Old Washington Hwy, Henrico, VA 23059
RENOVATED RANCH** 2+ ACRES** ATTACHED & DETACHED GARAGES** FINISHED BASEMENT** GORGEOUS NEW KITCHEN** HVAC & H2O HEATER NEWER** Must see property in fantastic location! Ideal property for anyone who runs a business, needs one-level living, needs separate living quarters, or has storage needs. Perfect for the buyer w/lots of toys, tools. Can even bring the camper. Cook like a pro w/NEWER kitchen. SOFT-CLOSE CABINETRY, GAS COOKING, Stainless appliances, GRANITE COUNTERS. Kitchen Island works great for food prep or quick bite. Morning Rm will play host to your special celebrations. Family Rm is warm & cozy for movie or game night. Florida RM is Gigantic & perfect for entertaining! Office serves as home office or virtual hub. Owner's suite will spoil w/TWO Closets & En-suite bath. Guest Bedrooms are a great size. New Laminate flooring throughout first floor cleans up great. BASEMENT brings tons of options. Bring the pool table & let the fun times roll. Attached garage can handle multiple vehicles or your seasonal items. Detached garage is oversized to handle all of the fun toys. YARD is HUGE & works for entertaining, equipment, or the weekend warrior.richmond.com
